Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.89. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

