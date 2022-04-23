Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 1%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

