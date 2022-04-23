Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62). The company has a market cap of £148.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

