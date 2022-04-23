Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.44. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £138.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.