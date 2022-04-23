Showcase (SHO) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $51,117.76 and $8,328.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

