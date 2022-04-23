Showcase Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $51,622.08 and $9,490.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

