Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.