Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
