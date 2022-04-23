Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.