Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SW opened at C$20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.15. The stock has a market cap of C$798.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$15.90 and a 52-week high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.