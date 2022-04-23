Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.66.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.