SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

SILV stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

