SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.35. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

