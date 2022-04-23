Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter.

