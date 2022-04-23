Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

OMIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 490,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 257,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

