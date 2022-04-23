Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.571 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.