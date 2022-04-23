Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($201.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($196.77) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.53 ($174.76).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €126.10 ($135.59) on Tuesday. Sixt has a one year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a one year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

