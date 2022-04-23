Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Raised to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has SEK 134 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVKEF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

