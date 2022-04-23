SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.