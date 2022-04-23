SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.