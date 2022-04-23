Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 526,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.