Smaugs NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,630.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $849,188.84 and $34,630.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.