Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

