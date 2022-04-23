Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.