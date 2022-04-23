Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Snap One has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

