Snowball Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $635,164.53 and $2,645.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07409510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.35 or 1.00078828 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,608,061 coins and its circulating supply is 5,088,432 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

