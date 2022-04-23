Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40. 188,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 286,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II ( NASDAQ:OTMO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

