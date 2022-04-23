Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40. 188,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 286,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
