Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Down 1.5%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $166.00. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Soitec alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.72.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.