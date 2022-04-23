Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.