Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.48. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

