SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stake Reduced by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,135 shares during the period. SomaLogic comprises 2.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SLGC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 685,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research cut SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

