Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

