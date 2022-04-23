SORA Validator Token (VAL) One Day Volume Tops $1,986.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 2,146.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $69,272.52 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.88 or 0.99930736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

