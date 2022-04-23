South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $25.24 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $446.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

