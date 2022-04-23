Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.43 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

