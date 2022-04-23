Soverain Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00185726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00389837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

