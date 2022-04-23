Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

SOVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

