Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,593 ($46.75).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($35.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,712.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,305.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($132,448.61). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Insiders have bought a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092 in the last quarter.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

