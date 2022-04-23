Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $77.00. 244,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

