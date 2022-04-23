Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 891,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,652. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

