Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

