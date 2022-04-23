S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. 196,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

