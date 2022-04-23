Starbase Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $476,012.84 and approximately $577,459.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00104392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

