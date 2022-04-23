StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in StarTek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

