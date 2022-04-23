Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 470,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

