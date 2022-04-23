STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SNVVF opened at $3.18 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

