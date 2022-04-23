stETH (Lido) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.00 or 0.07448145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.56 or 1.00166904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00042153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

