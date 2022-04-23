StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

