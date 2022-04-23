StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.