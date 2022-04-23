StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

