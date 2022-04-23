StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.