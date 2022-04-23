StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CYD stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

