StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

